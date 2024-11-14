King, UAE President Discuss Arab Efforts To End War On Gaza, Lebanon
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with United Arab Emirates President sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed Arab efforts to end the war on Gaza and Lebanon.
Discussions during the call covered the need to build on the outcomes of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held recently in Riyadh, to reach comprehensive regional calm and bolster the humanitarian response in Gaza, according to a Royal Court statement.
The two leaders also discussed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the UAE, and ways to expand cooperation across all sectors, the statement said.
