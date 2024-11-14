CACI Earns 11 Prestigious Awards In 2024 As A Recognized Leader In Veteran Hiring And Inclusivity

(MENAFN- 3BL) Hiring veterans and military spouses has been a long-standing facet of CACI's mission and culture. This year, the company has earned numerous prestigious awards recognizing its dedication to the military community and its commitment to fostering a welcoming environment where veterans can continue their mission.

"From our first contract with the U.S. Navy more than 60 years ago, CACI's commitment to supporting the U.S. military has been a cornerstone of our culture,” said CACI Vice President of Veterans and Military Affairs Gary Patton.“We are honored by these awards and recognitions, which reflect our ongoing commitment to being a workplace of choice for veterans and military families.”

Recognized excellence in veteran hiring and retaining

This year, CACI received the 2024 United States Department of Labor Hire Vets Gold Medallion , the U.S. government's only veteran employee recognition for the second year. CACI has also achieved the highest level 5-Star Veterans Employer recognition by VETS Indexes for the fourth consecutive year.

CACI has maintained the gold designation in the Military Friendly® Employer rankings for 17 consecutive years for its unwavering adherence to supporting military-affiliated individuals. Gold status is awarded to top companies performing within 20% of the highest-ranked organizations. Additionally, the company received its sixth consecutive Military Spouse Friendly Employer® Award for supporting the unique career challenges faced by military spouses.

CACI jumped 38 spots from last year to rank 34th on the 2024 Military Times' Best for Vets Employer list , marking its ninth consecutive year on the list, placing it among the top five defense companies with military-connected employment programs, benefits, and support efforts.

For the fifth consecutive year, CACI was recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes , based on an anonymous survey of veterans across the country. Similarly, Newsweek has also named CACI one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans for the second consecutive year, based on interviews with veterans and thousands of company reviews.

For the 10th consecutive year, U.S. Veterans Magazine recognized CACI as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company , an honor that celebrates the company's ongoing work to create an equitable workplace for veterans, supporting diversity and equal opportunity.

A true champion for the military community in its workforce and beyond

CACI's support extends beyond veterans to their personal needs and business initiatives. This year, CACI received two Patriot Awards from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), which are nominated by employees in the National Guard or Reserve, totaling 13 over the past 12 years.

CACI has been honored with the National Veteran Small Business Coalition (NVSBC) Champions Award for 14 years. This award is a testament to the steadfast efforts of CACI's Small Business Advocacy Office, which functions to help small businesses grow and enhance partnerships that align with the company's mission and values.

Unlock your limitless potential with CACI

These accolades affirm CACI's dedication to creating an environment where veterans, military spouses, and service members can continue their mission with purpose and pride. Discover how you can make a meaningful impact alongside fellow veterans and leaders.

