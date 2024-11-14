Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 30 Whatsapp Wishes, Message, Images, Gifs, To Share On Gurupurab, Also Known Prakash Parv

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: One of the biggest festivals of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurupurab and Prakash Utsav, will be celebrated with huge fervour across India and world.

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak ji. Sikh devotees organise langar, community services, kirtan, and give service (Seva) on Gurupurab. Many even organise Kirtan and Akhand Path on the occassion of Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv.

As Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations began on Fridaymorning, here are top messages, wishes, quotes, and images you can share with your friends, family, and loved ones.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes

-May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings inspire us all to live with compassion, kindness, and humility. Wishing everyone a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti!

-On this sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may you be blessed with peace, wisdom, and the courage to spread love and harmony around you.

-Let's remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of equality, unity, and service to others on this Guru Nanak Jayanti. May his teachings bring peace to all.

-May you find your inner light on this Guru Nanak Jayanti as Guru Nanak Dev ji will continue to guide you through life's journey, bringing you peace, success, and happiness. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-The holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji are humility, honesty, selflessness, and devotion to God. On Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv lets imbibe these teachings in our lives and devote ourselves to the service of God. Happy Gurupurab.