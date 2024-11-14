Global Fructose Market Forecast To Reach $7.83 Billion By 2028 With 6.8% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The fructose market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $5.64 billion in 2023 to $6.01 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The historical growth can be linked to rising consumption within the food and beverage sector, heightened awareness of health and wellness, the expansion of the high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market, escalating global obesity rates, and a greater incorporation of fructose in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Fructose Market?

The fructose market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $7.83 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for natural sweeteners, the expansion of clean label and organic trends, applications in functional foods and beverages, innovations in low-glycemic index products, and the rising utilization of fructose in sports nutrition products.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Fructose Market?

The growing demand for beverages is likely to drive the expansion of the fructose market in the future. Beverages are drinks prepared for consumption, encompassing a diverse range of liquid refreshments designed for human consumption. Fructose serves as a sweetener in many beverages, offering a quick energy source, enhancing taste appeal, and providing a smaller, slower impact on blood sugar levels. Additionally, it enhances flavor, contributes to stability, and can help prolong the shelf life of certain beverages, ensuring they retain their quality over time.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Fructose Market?

Key players in the fructose market include Cargill Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Roquette Freres, AGRANA Beteilgungs AG, Tate & Lyle PLC, Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd., The Agrana Group, Xiwang Group Company Limited, NOW Foods., Global Sweeteners Holdings, Galam Ltd., Atlantic Chemicals Trading, Danisco A/S, Farbest Brands, Bell Chem, Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., COFCO Rongshi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Japan Corn Starch Co.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Fructose Market?

Key companies in the fructose market are concentrating on investments to enhance their competitive advantage. This investment aims to address the rising demand for corn syrup, reduce environmental impact, and strengthen their presence in the global food and beverage industry, exemplified by the acquisition of a sustainable corn syrup production facility.

How Is The Global Fructose Market Segmented?

1) By Product: High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrups, Fructose Solids

2) By Source: Sugarcane, Sugar Beet, Corn, Fruits And Vegetables

3) By Application: Dairy Products, Baked Goods, Beverages, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Sports Nutrition, Drug Formulations, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Fructose Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is The Definition Of The Fructose Market?

Fructose is a monosaccharide found in fruits, vegetables, honey, and certain plants. The fructose industry encompasses businesses that extract fructose from a variety of raw materials, including sugarcane, sugar beet, and corn, which are utilized as sweeteners in the food and beverage sector due to their high sweetness and low cost. Fructose is offered in both pure crystalline form and as part of syrups.

The Fructose Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Fructose Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Fructose Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into fructose market size , fructose market drivers and trends, fructose competitors' revenues, and fructose market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

