Ukraine, Norway's Defense Chiefs Talk Bilateral Cooperation
Date
11/14/2024 7:14:54 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Norway, Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov discussed the issue of bilateral cooperation with his Norwegian counterpart Bjørn Arild Gram.
That's according to Umerov's facebook post, seen by Ukrinform.
The two ministers discussed important issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular ways to develop and strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system, the report reads.
"This is a critically important area, and we are continuing to work on reinforcing it," the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry emphasized.
Read also:
Ukraine, Norway
sign defense cooperation agreement
According to Umerov, another key topic of the meeting was "the training of Ukrainian servicemen with the involvement of Norwegian instructors".
"Together with our allies, we are making Ukraine's Defense Forces stronger and more effective," Umerov concluded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Procurement Agency under Ukraine's Defense Ministry and the Norwegian Defense Materials Agency (NDMA) signed a cooperation agreement.
MENAFN14112024000193011044ID1108888523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.