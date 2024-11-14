Ukraine, Norway's Defense Chiefs Talk Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Norway, Ukraine's of Defense Rustem Umerov discussed the issue of bilateral cooperation with his Norwegian counterpart Bjørn Arild Gram.

That's according to Umerov's post, seen by Ukrinform.

The two ministers discussed important issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular ways to develop and strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system, the report reads.

"This is a critically important area, and we are continuing to work on reinforcing it," the head of the Ukrainian Defense emphasized.

Ukraine,sign defense cooperation agreement

According to Umerov, another key topic of the meeting was "the training of Ukrainian servicemen with the involvement of Norwegian instructors".

"Together with our allies, we are making Ukraine's Defense Forces stronger and more effective," Umerov concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Procurement Agency under Ukraine's Defense Ministry and the Norwegian Defense Materials Agency (NDMA) signed a cooperation agreement.