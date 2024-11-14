Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf announces decision to strip 1,535 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship.

BEIRUT -- The Israeli air on Lebanon kill at least 27 people and wound dozens of others.

RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation forces pursue genocidal acts in Gaza Strip, killing at least 23 people in the last 24 hours.

AMMAN -- Syrian authorities report 15 deaths from Israeli occupation on Damascus.

NEW YORK -- UN Committee: The Israeli occupation's warfare methods in Gaza Strip are "consistent with the characteristics of genocide."

WASHINGTON -- More than 80 members of the US Congress send a message to President Joe Biden, urging him to impose sanctions on radical Israeli officials. (end) gb