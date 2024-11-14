Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
11/14/2024 7:10:34 PM
KUWAIT -- Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah announces decision to strip 1,535 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship.
BEIRUT -- The Israeli Occupation air attacks on Lebanon kill at least 27 people and wound dozens of others.
RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation forces pursue genocidal acts in Gaza Strip, killing at least 23 people in the last 24 hours.
AMMAN -- Syrian authorities report 15 deaths from Israeli occupation airstrikes on Damascus.
NEW YORK -- UN Committee: The Israeli occupation's warfare methods in Gaza Strip are "consistent with the characteristics of genocide."
WASHINGTON -- More than 80 members of the US Congress send a message to President Joe Biden, urging him to impose sanctions on radical Israeli officials. (end) gb
