Indian Stock Market's Consecutive Slides Drive Netizens To Post Memes On Social Media Check Out Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian stock closed in the red on Thursday, November 14, for the sixth consecutive day. The decline slowed down, as heavyweight like Reliance Industries and HDFC provided support, preventing a significant drop.



The Nifty 50 closed 0.11 per cent lower at 23,532.70 points, compared to 23,559.05 points in the previous market session. The BSE Sensex closed 0.14 per cent lower at 77,580.31 points after Thursday's market session, compared to 77,690.95 points at the previous market close.

Thursday's top gainers on the BSE Sensex include Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints. Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, NTPC , and IndusInd Bank were among the top laggards.

The banking and auto sector witnessed some renewed interest during Thursday's session, driving the gains in the first half. However, heavy selling pressure from the FMCG segment put a strain on the indices, leading them to close at a negative flat.



Social media users took this opportunity to make stock market memes viral on the popular platform X. They started sharing memes about the current situation of the market and what retail investors are thinking about it.

A stock market meme profile known as Finance Memes posted a photo of a movie scene where people are holding guns at each other. The context is that retail investors are expecting every stock market dip day to be the last, but the stock market has some other plans for them.“Situation nowadays,” said the post. The post has gathered more than 600,000 views.

Others also posted about people not becoming traders because, after the market crash , the new traders have become long-term investors. The meme created from the movie“3 Idiots” got more than 160,000 views on the platform.



Neetu Khandelwal shared a post showing a man falling into a thin strip of water, referring to retail investors entering the market at the current stage. The meme got more than 500,000 views from users.



“Watching my stocks , which never went up, go down with the markets,” said Dinesh, posting a popular Hindi TV show character - Jethalal's meme on the platform X. Another meme page named Sarcasm posted a photo of a burning man referring to retail investors burning in the current market.