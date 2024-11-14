Can Independent Physicians Survive In 2025?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In healthcare change is inevitable, but for independent physicians already facing an uncertain economic forecast in 2025, the prospect of a new administration is sparking even more concern. To help decipher the implications of an ever-evolving regulatory and reimbursement landscape, Medical Economics has teamed up with Terry Bauer, CEO of concierge pioneer Specialdocs Consultants , and Max Reiboldt, Chairman of leading healthcare advisory, Coker , to present an exclusive, informational webinar for physicians on November 20th. Bauer and Reiboldt bring insights gained collectively over more than a century advising physicians on career strategies, to address the headwinds that threaten to topple private medical practices, and explain why concierge medicine offers one of today's most viable pathways to retaining independence.



Terry Bauer, CEO, Specialdocs Consultants. Since 2002, Specialdocs Consultants has helped transform the lives of independent and previously employed physicians with successful conversion to, and management of, the industry's most customized, sustainable concierge medicine model.

CLICK HERE to register for "2025 Forecast for Physicians: Financial Headwinds, Continued Burnout, and How Concierge Medicine May Be the Cure for What Ails You" at 7 pm CST/8 pm EST on Wednesday, November 20th .

"Now representing just 22% of all practices,1 the independent physician is in danger of disappearing altogether amid unrelenting financial, professional and personal pressures," says Bauer. "Among other challenges, rising costs to operate a traditional practice and continual cuts to Medicare reimbursements have contributed to an overall 29% downward slide in Medicare compensation over the last two decades."2

He continues: "Yet we know that a change to our membership medicine model can prove lifesaving, restoring practice sustainability and ushering in a new era of unparalleled career satisfaction. We've long championed this solution for physicians in private practice, who have been consistently unappreciated for the very real value they bring to their patients and the health system."



Adds Reiboldt: "Physicians in private practice are still a cornerstone of our healthcare system yet are facing challenges that threaten their existence. More and more physicians are affiliating with capital and/or strategic partners, which is not a bad thing but still threatens their independence and private structure."

A number of crucial issues will be examined during the webinar. "We will approach these with sensitivity as all providers (physicians, health systems, private and public investors, et al) share in both the credit and the blame for our current state of affairs," says Reiboldt.

Topics will include:



The new administration's approach to lowering costs, reducing regulatory barriers to consolidation and expanding price transparency mandates for healthcare services.

Future use of AI and other technologies to drive greater efficiencies, quality of care.

The outlook for primary care providers and programs such as Medicare Advantage, risk-based reimbursement, quality incentives.

How upcoming changes in reimbursement and regulations impact the financial viability of traditional practices. Strategies for maintaining or regaining independence as a practitioner; concierge medicine as a model offering sustainable financial security and work-life balance.

About Our Speakers

Terry Bauer is CEO of Specialdocs Consultants. With more than three decades of healthcare leadership experience, Terry has a reputation for bringing about positive change as a strategist, builder, and driver of successful, high-performance companies. Terry's mission at Specialdocs: to elevate the profile and escalate the growth of this firm that has pioneered the transition from traditional to independent concierge medicine practices, with a focus on expanding the reach and portfolio of high-quality services provided to the company's growing national network of exceptional physicians. Terry's career includes a long tenure as co-founder, president, CEO, and director of Orion HealthCorp, a national physician services and management organization. He has served on the board of directors of Specialdocs since Shore Capital Partners invested in the firm in 2015, and became CEO of the company in 2016.

Max Reiboldt , CPA, is Chairman of Coker. His 45 years of work in business and industry, primarily involving healthcare providers, has given him invaluable experience. He handles strategic, tactical, financial, and management issues that health systems, physicians, and other healthcare entities and/or investors face in today's evolving marketplace. Max understands the nuances of the healthcare industry in a dynamic age, and how healthcare organizations need to maintain viability in a highly competitive market. Whether a transitional provider or a more trailblazing healthcare entity, Max works to provide sound solutions to everyday and long-range challenges with a hands-on approach much valued by his clients. Max oversees Coker's services as part of the Executive Committee, and maintains his passion for working with clients and organizations of all sizes.

