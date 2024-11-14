University Of Bridgeport Highlights Domestic Enrollment Growth And Program Successes For Fall 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport (UB) is pleased to announce significant achievements in domestic enrollment for the fall 2024 semester, underscoring the institution's commitment to serving the needs of local, state, and regional students. Despite industry-wide challenges in higher education, UB has continued to attract a growing number of domestic students, particularly in key academic programs.

Key enrollment achievements for fall 2024 include:



Undergraduate domestic enrollment rose by 34% year-over-year

Applications up 17% from fall 2023

Acceptances up 18% from fall 2023

Enrollment deposits up 27% from fall 2023

Housing deposits up 22% from fall 2023

159 enrollments in pre-requisite coursework for individuals seeking admittance into

UB's new associate degree in Nursing program beginning in summer 2025

38 Bridgeport's Brightest Scholars, a scholarship program for local students Total enrollment increase in

UB's School of Business of 52% since 2021

"This year's domestic enrollment numbers reflect our strategic investments in academic programs, campus facilities, and scholarship opportunities," said Danielle S. Wilken, Ed.D., President of University of Bridgeport. "We're seeing particularly strong growth in our local and regional student base, driven by initiatives that align the needs of our community, the passions of our students, and regional industry demand."

The University has made capital improvements to enhance the student experience, including a new fitness center, updated labs, modernized facilities, and new dormitory kitchen areas, along with strategic partnerships that foster innovation. Programs like the new associate degree in Nursing (ADN), a bachelor's degree in Marketing, and a fully online master's in Counseling program and initiatives like "Bridgeport's Brightest" scholarship offer clear pathways to career success for local students.

Allison Garris, Ed.D., Dean of Admissions, emphasized, "Our admissions team has worked hard to connect with prospective students across Connecticut and beyond, showcasing how UB is meeting the educational and professional goals of today's students. Our increases in deposits and applications demonstrate that students see the value - and the return on investment - UB provides."

UB's growth isn't limited to academics. The University continues to invest in its NCAA Division II athletics programs, which saw success in recent national tournaments in women's soccer, softball, and volleyball. UB is poised to expand further with the addition of new teams in fall 2025, including men's and women's swimming and diving and wrestling, both of which recently announced new head coaches.

"Our domestic growth is a clear indicator that the changes we've implemented are resonating with students," added Mayul Im, Ph.D. , Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. "From our new associate degree in Nursing program, to new sports and club offerings that are reenergizing the campus community, students choose UB for our supportive environment along with our career-focused programs."

As UB looks ahead to its centennial celebration in 2027, the University continues to build on the momentum from its recent successes. The school welcomed approximately 800 new and returning residential students to campus during move-in day on September 6, 2024, and anticipates continued growth into the spring 2025 semester, with more than 9,000 applications already received.

About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian.

