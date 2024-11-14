Paper And Paperboard Packaging Market To Grow By USD 59.15 Billion (2023-2027), Driven By Rise In Specialized Containers - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global

paper and paperboard container and packaging market

size is estimated to grow by USD 59.15 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

4.39%

during the forecast period. Emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advent of smart packaging. However,

chances of contamination with recycled paperboard

chances of contamination with recycled paperboard poses a challenge. Key market players include All Packaging Co., Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Keystone Folding Box Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., METSA GROUP, Mondi Plc, Nampak Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. Of America, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Rengo Co. Ltd., Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval SA, and WestRock Co..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2023-2027

Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled All Packaging Co., Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Keystone Folding Box Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., METSA GROUP, Mondi Plc, Nampak Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. Of America, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Rengo Co. Ltd., Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval SA, and WestRock Co.

Market Driver

The global market for smart paper and paperboard containers and packaging is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions in various industries, particularly in food and beverage and healthcare. Smart packaging, which includes sensors and other technology, enhances product value and quality by directly measuring product freshness and reporting relevant information to enterprises. Major players in the market are focusing on developing innovative smart paper and paperboard containers and packaging, such as WestRock's CerePak Smart Adherence Packaging. This technology uses microprocessors and conductive inks to record medication usage and provide consumers with product information. The market's potential for expansion is significant, driven by advancements in microsensors, printed electronics, authentication platforms, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The adoption of smart packaging is expected to increase, leading to a positive impact on the growth of the paper and paperboard container packaging market.



The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is witnessing notable trends in various end-user sectors. Dairy products continue to drive demand for high-performance substitutes like polymers, glass, metal, and eco-friendly packaging options. E-commerce sales have boosted the need for folded carton packaging and corrugated boxes. Raw materials like wood products, pulp from cattle, soybeans, and palm oil are under scrutiny due to environmental hazards. The packaging sector is shifting towards sustainability, with circular economy concepts and sustainable practices gaining traction. Nationwide lockdowns have led to increased use of paper bags and a decline in plastic packaging. Restaurants, hotels, cafes, and on-the-go meals continue to rely on paper-based packaging. Companies like WestRock and Smurfit Kappa are leading the way with innovative solutions like cooler bags made of Kraft paper and pulp. The food and beverage industries are focusing on reducing their carbon footprint by using eco-friendly materials and implementing sustainable practices. The healthcare, personal care, and homecare sectors are also adopting paper-based packaging to cater to the growing demand for processed packed goods. Industrialization and urbanization are driving the growth of the packaging sector. However, it's crucial to ensure that these trends do not come at the cost of deforestation or other environmental concerns.



Market Challenges



The paper and packaging industry relies on recycled wastepaper for manufacturing various types of secondary packaging, including folding boxes and cans. Recycled paperboard, which contains printing inks and glue, is also used extensively. However, the use of recycled paperboard for food packaging raises concerns due to the potential migration of harmful substances, such as mineral oils, from the orienting inks and print ink residues. These minerals can contaminate the food, particularly if stored for extended periods. Food safety regulations necessitate preventing mineral oil contamination in food packaging. Failure to do so could negatively impact the industry, as it may limit the use of recycled paper and paperboard for food packaging applications. Thus, the risk of mineral oil contamination in food packaged in recycled paperboard may hinder the growth of the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market during the forecast period. The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market faces several challenges in today's business environment. The use of recycled paperboards is increasing, requiring manufacturers to ensure high-quality standards. Glasses and other non-durable goods demand lightweight, yet strong containers. Biodegradable and environment-friendly options are in high demand for consumer goods. Recyclable and reusable containers are essential for reducing waste and conserving natural resources. Energy-efficient production methods are necessary to minimize environmental impact. Pipe re-lining and chemical industries require strong, durable containers. The medical industry demands sterile, recyclable containers for medical supplies. White Line Chipboard, Boxboard, Containerboard, Folding boxboard, Solid unbleached boxboard, Solid bleached boxboard, Corrugated containerboard, and Linerboard are key paper packaging materials. Non-durable goods like glasses and quick foods require different packaging solutions than durable goods like frozen foods, dairy, and alcoholic beverages. Companies like International Paper produce various paper packaging materials, competing with metals and plastics. Pulping, bleaching, refining, sheet forming, drying, and calendaring are essential production processes. The market must adapt to meet the diverse needs of industries, from soups and seasonings to high-tech electronics.

Segment Overview



This paper and paperboard container and packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Paper bags and sacks

1.2 Corrugated containers and packaging

1.3 Folding boxes and cases 1.4 Others



2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Industrial products

2.3 Healthcare 2.4 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Paper bags and sacks-

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is a significant industry that produces and distributes containers and packaging made from paper and paperboard. These products are used to protect and transport various goods, ensuring their safety and preserving their quality. The market's growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the industry's ability to innovate and adapt to new trends. Companies in this sector focus on improving production efficiency, reducing waste, and offering customized solutions to meet diverse customer needs.

Research Analysis

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging market encompasses the production and distribution of Paperboard containers and folding cartons. The manufacturing process involves several stages, including pulping, bleaching, refining, sheet forming, drying, calendaring, winding, and printing. The market caters to various industries, with a significant focus on the food and beverage sectors. Consumer spending trends, demographic shifts, and changing lifestyles have led to increased demand for convenient packaging solutions. E-commerce and e-retailing channels have also fueled growth, as more packed products are being sold online. The market prioritizes high-strength paper, offering excellent printability as a brand-building tool for various industries, including cosmetics. The competition between Paperboards and Plastics continues, with paperboards gaining popularity due to their eco-friendliness and recyclability.

Market Research Overview

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market encompasses the production and distribution of Paperboard containers and Folding cartons for various industries. The manufacturing process includes Pulping, Bleaching, Refining, Sheet forming, Drying, Calendaring, Winding, and converting Paper packaging materials into containers. These containers compete with Metals, Plastics, Glass, and other materials in the packaging sector. End-user sectors such as Soups, Seasonings, Dairy products, and Polymers utilize Paperboard containers. E-commerce sales have boosted demand for Folded carton packaging, leading to the development of high-performance substitutes and eco-friendly packaging options. Environmental hazards, including deforestation, raw material sourcing from Wood products, Cattle, Soybeans, and Palm oil, have raised concerns. The Packaging sector has been affected by nationwide lockdowns, leading to a shift towards Paper bags and reusable containers. Circular economy concepts, Sustainability, and reducing Carbon footprint are driving sustainable practices in the industry. Healthcare, Personal care, Homecare, and Industrialization sectors are significant consumers. Innovative technologies, such as Cooler bags made of Kraft paper and advanced Pulping methods, are being developed to address environmental concerns and meet consumer demand for convenience, portability, and cost savings. The Food beverage industries and Consumer spending on Processed packed goods are major drivers for growth. Demographic trends and changing lifestyles have led to an increase in demand for On-the-go meals and E-retailing channels. RD activities and Sustainable green packaging are key focus areas for companies, with a shift towards reducing Solid waste disposal, Landfill space, and Greenhouse gas emissions. Non-biodegradable materials like Flexible plastic packaging are under scrutiny due to their environmental impact. The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is expected to grow, driven by the need for lightweight, convenient, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Companies like WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa, PaperBox, and Packaging facility in Saquarema are leading the way in innovation and sustainability.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Paper Bags And Sacks



Corrugated Containers And Packaging



Folding Boxes And Cases

Others

End-user



Food And Beverages



Industrial Products



Healthcare

Others

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

