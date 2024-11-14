Invision Investments Sets New Standard With The Jasmine Model

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Renato LernerENGLEWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Invision Investments proudly unveils the Jasmine model, a stunning testament to coastal construction excellence. This new home, designed to withstand Florida's unique climate and elevate modern living, showcases the company's commitment to quality, durability, and innovative design.Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Jasmine model boasts a range of impressive features:- Resilient Construction: Built to endure, the home features a hurricane-resistant design and high-quality materials.- Luxurious Interiors: Spacious, open-concept living areas, soaring ceilings, and sleek porcelain tile flooring create an elegant and inviting atmosphere.- Gourmet Kitchen: A chef's dream, the kitchen features a double waterfall quartz island, ample cabinetry, and a walk-in pantry.- Outdoor Oasis: A covered lanai provides the perfect space for relaxation and entertaining.- Additional Amenities: An epoxy-coated garage floor, impact glass, and a designer office/studio offer added convenience and functionality.“The Jasmine model represents the pinnacle of coastal living,” said Renato Lerner, CEO at Invision Investments.“We are excited to showcase our commitment to building exceptional homes that stand the test of time.”Located in the vibrant community of Englewood, Florida, the Jasmine model is now available for viewing.About Invision InvestmentsInvision Investments is a Florida-based real estate development and construction company specializing in high-quality residential properties, primarily in the luxury and premium segments.Property Details:3 Bedrooms2 BathroomsDouble GarageSingle Family Home1,831 Square Feet0.23 Acre Lot11042 Carnegie Ave, Englewood, FL 34224Year Built: 2024

