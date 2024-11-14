Interpol Panama Arrests American From Texas Wanted On 11 Counts Of Sexual Crimes
Panama City: Through the exchange of information with United States authorities, Interpol Panama units have managed to arrest an American citizen wanted for sexual crimes against minors. The man arrived the afternoon of Wednesday, November 13, at the Tocumen International Airport from Nicaragua, in transit through Panama with his final destination Argentina. The American faces 11 charges of sexual crimes against minors in Travis County, Texas, United States. Following his arrest, he was placed under the orders of the Superior Prosecutor's Office for International Affairs.
