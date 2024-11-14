Crypto: Tug-Of-War At New Altitude
Date
11/14/2024 2:12:02 PM
Market Picture
Cryptocurrencies continued to surge, pushing the total capitalisation of this market to a new high of $3 trillion. It was just $2.2 trillion on November 5th. In other words, over 10 days, the increase was more than 35%.
