Trump Nominates Florida Rep Gaetz As AG

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President-elect Donald has nominated Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida as his attorney-general.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the incoming president wrote:“Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan weaponisation of our justice system.”

According to CNN, he hoped Matt would protect US borders, dismantle criminal groups and restore Americans' faith in the Justice Department.

ATrump loyalist, the nominee is conservative representative from Florida, who flew to Washington with Trump on his private plane on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported the Republicans were poised to retain majority in the US House of Representatives.

Ex- Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been named as director of intelligence and Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

As the new cabinet shapes up, Pete Hegseth has been tipped as defence secretary and John Ratcliffe as CIA chief.

