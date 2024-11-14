KPMG At COP29 Agenda

(MENAFN- 3BL) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13, 2024 /3BL/ - KPMG International invites you to be a part of a diverse range of sessions at COP29, which aim to facilitate meaningful exchanges on climate and sustainability issues. The agenda focuses on bridging the gap between innovative visions and tangible actions, with a special emphasis on the transition, corporate decarbonization, climate finance, food and agriculture, and adaptation and resilience. You're invited to explore the agenda and register to be part of these progressive conversation.

Please be advised that access to the in-person sessions located in the Blue Zone requires UNFCCC accreditation. We kindly remind you that it is necessary to secure your UNFCCC accreditation and Green Zone passes independently, as KPMG cannot assist in obtaining this access.

Tuesday 12 November 2024

10:00am – 11:00am (GMT+4) | Climate Transition Plans: Challenges and Solutions

Join a panel of leaders as they look at climate transition plans, including the challenges and opportunities behind developing a fit-for-purpose climate transition plans.

Theme: Corporate decarbonization and greenwashing

Register today

Wednesday 13 November 2024

9:30am – 11:00am (GMT+4) | Innovative technology for resilient infrastructure

Accompanying the launch of a report in collaboration with ICSI, explore how digitalization and AI are driving infrastructure resilience and sustainability to support climate adaptation.

Theme: Adaptation and resilience

Register today

1:30pm – 2:30pm (GMT+4) | Integrating Multi-Capital Measurement for Climate Adaptation Investment

Join KPMG and speakers from the International Coalition for Sustainable Infrastructure, GIST Impact, and AON for a discussion on how assessment of natural, social, human and financial capitals – including their monetary valuation - can guide capital allocation, reduce impacts and build the resilience of businesses and communities. Panelists will discuss how diverse capital metrics can be integrated into decision-making, and will address the practical challenges of aligning these approaches with finance and strategic management processes.

Theme: Adaptation and resilience

Register today

5:00pm – 6:00pm (GMT+4) | New Solutions to Achieve the 2030 Goal of Tripling Global Renewable Energy Capacity: The Role of Finance, Technology, Innovation, and AI (OPTION 1 of 2)

Following our COP28 report on the key challenges of scaling renewables, this session will explore several solution areas that will help in meeting this critical climate ambition by 2030.

Theme: Navigating the energy transition

Register today

Thursday 14 November 2024

11:30am – 1:00pm (GMT+4) | Greenwashing: Are your green claims robust enough to withstand scrutiny and avoid greenwashing accusations?

With sustainability and transparency at the forefront of the business landscape, the issue of greenwashing has emerged. During this session, panelists will provide their view on the trends and risks associated with greenwashing and appropriate protective responses.

Theme: Corporate decarbonization and greenwashing

Register today

11:30am – 1:00pm (GMT+4) | Promoting Climate Resilient PPP for Infrastructure Projects and the SDGs

Join this session focusing on the critical role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) to accelerate the development and implementation of climate-resilient infrastructure – ahead of the UNECE-led development of a Guide to Resilient PPPs that will be published at COP30. It will bring perspectives from both global north and global south, with the articulation of key challenges for emerging markets. This event will promote active discussion between panellists and audience members to address challenges, identify opportunities to bridge gaps between strategy and implementation.

Theme: Adaptation and resilience

Register today

12:00pm – 1:00pm (GMT+4) | Beyond finance as usual: transitioning to a sustainable future

Explore transition finance opportunities for private capital mobilization for emerging markets, including innovative financing mechanisms, partnership efforts between public, philanthropy and private sectors, as well as the key barriers to this transition.

Theme: Climate finance in emerging markets

Register today

4:30pm – 6:00pm (GMT+4) | Green Transformation: Diverging Paths, Common Goals

Bringing together leaders from Asia, the US, and Europe, this panel discussion will look at various energy transition strategies and the role that climate finance has to play.

Theme: Navigating the energy transition

Register today

Friday 15 November 2024

11:00am – 12:30pm (GMT+4) | CCUS – Building the foundation to a net-zero future

Exploring the future of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) and its crucial role in achieving net-zero.

Theme: Navigating the energy transition

Register today

12:00pm – 1:00pm (GMT+4) | New Solutions to Achieve the 2030 Goal of Tripling Global Renewable Energy Capacity: The Role of Finance, Technology, Innovation, and AI (OPTION 2 of 2)

Following our COP28 report on the key challenges of scaling renewables, this session will explore several solution areas that will help in meeting this critical climate ambition by 2030.

Theme: Navigating the energy transition

Register today

Saturday 16 November 2024

9:00am – 10:00am (GMT+4) | Pull finance: Pulling innovations into emerging markets at scale

How can pull finance be leveraged to accelerate climate technology in emerging markets? Hear from a panel who will discuss how pull finance can act as an enabler for 'pulling' new climate solutions to market.

Theme: Climate finance for emerging markets

Register today

11:00am – 12:30pm (GMT+4) | Unlocking the Scope 3 Opportunity - Insights from Asia Pacific

Join this panel discussion to gain insights on the Scope 3 emissions landscape in the Asia Pacific region, with real-life examples of how companies are responding to one of the defining climate challenges of our time.

Theme: Corporate decarbonization and greenwashing

Register today

Monday 18 November 2024

11:00am – 12:30 (GMT+4) | Coal-to-Clean Initiative

The session will explore transition finance, including opportunities for private capital mobilization for emerging markets, innovative financing mechanisms, partnership efforts between public, philanthropy and private sectors, as well as the key barriers to this transition.

Theme: Navigating the energy transition

Register today

4:00pm - 6:00pm (GMT+4) | Youth Vision for Climate Action

KPMG's Next Gen delegation is convening a roundtable workshop of senior and young leaders to identify key challenges and possible solutions to improve youth engagement in climate action. The facilitated discussion is designed to allow participants to actively contribute geographic and nuanced challenges and strategies, and to learn from best practice examples from around the world. The workshop will be followed by a networking opportunity for young people in the climate space to help build and deepen global relationships.

Theme: Next generation of leaders

Register today

6:00pm – 7:00pm (GMT+4) | Green Plate for all: Decarbonizing our food systems

Aligning the SDG and Paris Agreement goals, this session will demonstrate the interconnections between climate change, food security, and human well-being, as well as the actions necessary for a more sustainable future.

Theme: The Climate:Food Nexus

Register today

Tuesday 19 November 2024

10:00am – 11:00am (GMT+4) | Accelerating inclusive action: Gender-responsive climate finance roundtable

Join KPMG and 2X Global at a roundtable on gender-responsive climate finance, serving as a moment to announce KPMG's 2X Global membership, as well as soft-launch the climate and gender finance module being developed by KPMG for 2X members. Aimed at those already working at this nexus, this interactive session will highlight the importance and practicalities of ensuring all climate finance flows are gender-responsive, address barriers to scale, and provide a knowledge sharing opportunity to drive inclusive action across public and private sector finance.

Theme: Climate finance for emerging markets

Register today

Wednesday 20 November 2024

3:30pm – 5:00pm (GMT+4) | Innovative Urban Solutions: Resource Circularity and Efficient Resiliency

As cities face growing challenges in optimizing land-use and driving resource circularity at the energy-waste-water nexus, a holistic approach to urban planning is critical. How can innovative urban solutions such as district cooling systems and smart waste management contribute to circularity? How can cities achieve“efficient resiliency”, a forward-thinking approach for more sustainable cities?

Theme: Corporate decarbonization and greenwashing

Register today