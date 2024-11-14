Quintillion Announces Nome To Homer Express Project Milestone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Xtera and IT International Selected for Turnkey System Supply

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quintillion, a pioneer in Arctic infrastructure and a leading telecommunications provider in Alaska, today announced a strategic partnership with Xtera Inc., an innovative provider of subsea fiber optic solutions, and I.T. International Telecom Marine SRL, a global leader in submarine cable engineering and installation. This agreement represents a key milestone in the Nome to Homer Express project.“Forging this collaboration with Xtera and IT International Telecom marks a pivotal step forward for the Nome to Homer Express project and brings us closer to completing the fiber optic cable ring around the state,” said Quintillion President Michael“Mac” McHale.“Xtera's expertise in undersea repeatered cable solutions and IT International Telecom's skilled marine installation capabilities will be invaluable as we work to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world.”The $77 million agreement for on time system delivery is a significant achievement, especially during a time of unprecedented demand for limited resources within the subsea fiber optic cable industry."We are honored to partner with Quintillion on this milestone project, which is vital for enhancing connectivity across Alaska and the Arctic," said Keith Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Xtera. "Our advanced undersea fiber optic solutions are designed to withstand the unique challenges of the Alaskan environment, and we are excited to bring our expertise to support Quintillion's vision of a fully connected state. This collaboration not only strengthens Alaska's communications infrastructure but also demonstrates our commitment to expanding digital access in some of the world's most remote regions."“We take great pride in the ability of our crews to operate safely in the sometimes-unforgiving conditions offshore Alaska,” said Louise Thivierge, General Manager of I.T. International Telecom Marine SRL.“To leverage that proficiency on behalf of Quintillion for the Nome to Homer Express project alongside our trusted partner Xtera is an honor. We are pleased to contribute once again to the important work of providing digital equity in Alaska, and to further reinforcing IT's position as the foremost provider of subsea fiber optic cable services in remote regions and at high latitudes.”Once online, the Nome to Homer Express route will provide redundant middle-mile backhaul capability for Alaska, boosting reliability for the state's broadband network infrastructure and providing connectivity along newly constructed routes.About Quintillion:Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage. Quintillion built, owns, and operates subsea and terrestrial high-speed fiber-optic networks serving communities in rural Alaska.About Xtera:Xtera is an innovative provider of subsea and telecom technology. The Company supplies both repeatered and unrepeatered systems, using its high-performance optical amplifiers to deliver traffic directly inland to cities and offering flexibility in working with industry partners to provide the optimum solution. For more information, please visit Xtera at xtera or contact ....About I.T. International Telecom Marine SRL:IT is an ISO-certified provider of desktop study, marine route survey, engineering design, installation, and maintenance services for submarine cable systems worldwide. IT is pleased to work towards providing clients with the best technical solutions at the most competitive prices in the industry, constantly striving to meet the ever-changing climate and challenges of subsea projects. For more information, visit us at or contact ....

