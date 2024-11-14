Introducing Level Lock+ (Matter): The World's Most Advanced Smart Lock

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024

Level Home today introduced Level Lock+ (Matter), the world's smallest and most advanced smart lock. True to Level's hallmark "invisible" design, this new version seamlessly integrates with major smart home systems. It enhances home aesthetics while offering secure, flexible control through Bluetooth and Matter-over-Thread, compatible with ecosystems from Google, Amazon, Apple, and Samsung.

"Technology in the home should always empower and never intrude," said Ken Goto, Vice President and CTO of Level Home.

Level Lock+ (Matter) is the world's smallest and most advanced smart lock. True to Level's hallmark "invisible" design, this new version seamlessly integrates with major smart home systems. It enhances home aesthetics while offering secure, flexible control through Bluetooth and Matter-over-Thread, compatible with ecosystems from Google, Amazon, Apple, and Samsung.

Every Level lock makes coming and going easier than ever, delivering the highest level of convenience, security, and control over home access. Through the Level app, users have complete control over their lock, with options to share access with guests, enable auto lock and unlock, view real-time activity history, and adjust custom access controls, letting users invite and manage trusted visitors from anywhere. No other smart lock has so many layers of access: mobile device, Level Key Fobs, the optional Level Keypad, and the traditional physical key.

The Only Smart Lock That Keeps Getting Better

The new device joins Level's portfolio of smart locks that are the only ones on the market designed to evolve continuously, bringing new features and enhancements directly to customers. Through firmware updates, it adapts to new technology and changing user needs -without requiring replacement. This ensures users can rely on their Level lock for security, convenience, and seamless integration in the years ahead.

"We build our locks to be incredible out of the box and to keep getting better over time," said John Martin, President and Head of Level Home. "With Level Lock+ (Matter), customers can simply connect with whatever matter-based smart home ecosystem they want-and have peace of mind that their lock will adapt as technology evolves in the future."

Future-Proof Your Existing Level Lock+

The company also announced a free Matter firmware update program, allowing current Level Lock+ owners to seamlessly update their existing devices with the latest technology. With this program, customers can enjoy enhanced smart home functionality without the expense or hassle of replacing hardware-an advantage of Level's forward-thinking design and engineering. For details. visit level/matter-update/ .

Smallest Design, Biggest Functionality

At 62% smaller than other smart locks, Level Lock+ (Matter) packs cutting-edge technology into the world's smallest form-all while maintaining a sleek, compact design that complements any home. No peripherals, add-ons, or unsightly technology are tacked on.

"We put the principle of 'invisibility' at the core of everything we do, creating smart locks that integrate naturally into daily life. This latest lock brings security, connection, and seamless integration, all without the need for bulky hardware or obtrusive tech."

One Lock, Endless Compatibility

Level's Matter implementation for Level Lock+ is the first smart lock to concurrently support both Bluetooth and Matter-over-Thread, allowing users to connect with multiple platforms at once:



Apple Home, with support for home keys

Google Home

Amazon Alexa Samsung SmartThings

Starting today, Level Lock+ (Matter) is available in Matte Black and Satin Nickel on level .

About Matter

Matter is a universal smart home connectivity standard designed to add compatibility across a range of smart home devices, regardless of brand. With Matter-enabled products (like Level Lock+ with Matter), users can control their smart home ecosystem more easily through their preferred platforms. Matter-over-Thread, specifically, offers a low-power, low-latency network that enables faster and more secure device connections without needing Wi-Fi. This makes managing a connected home more seamless, flexible, and user-friendly.

About Level Home

Level Home, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand, is transforming the smart home landscape with its approach to invisible technology. We have purposely started our journey at square zero and choose to design products that make "smart" invisible. By focusing on elegant design, uncompromising quality, and forward-thinking engineering, Level Home creates products that bring people together, without compromising on the home's aesthetics. With Level Lock+, the world's smallest and most innovative smart lock, and Level Bolt, the first invisible smart lock, Level continues to lead the market in creating seamless and sustainable home solutions. For more information, please visit level .

