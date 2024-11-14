Ecully, November 14, 2024 – 6 p.m.

Spineway: a week dedicated to medical excellence with more than 20 surgeons trained

The Spineway Group, a , specialist in innovative implants for the of severe spine disorders, organized a week of training dedicated to medical education from November 4 to 8, 2024. Through practical sessions in the operating room and on anatomical specimens in the laboratory, this intensive program trained over 20 international surgeons in the use of the Group's ESP cervical and lumbar prostheses. These events also enabled the Group's distributors to provide ongoing training and support for their users.



The week began with a Costa Rican surgeon being trained in the operating room by Pr. Lazennec (Hôpital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière, AP-HP Paris) on cervical prosthesis (CP-ESP) and lumbar prosthesis (LP-ESP).

This was followed by a training session with two Indonesian surgeons led by Pr. Rousseau (Hôpital Bichat-Beaujon – AP-HP Paris), who focused on the LP-ESP lumbar prosthesis. At the end of the day, Mexican and Costa Rican practitioners had the opportunity to discuss their experiences with disc prostheses with Dr. Thierry Marnay during a round table in Nîmes.

The Mexican practitioners continued their training by participating in several procedures with the LP-ESP lumbar disc prosthesis. These sessions were led by Dr. Guillaume Gras-Combe (CHU de Nîmes-Pôle Neurosciences) and Dr. Jean-Patrick Rakover (Clinique du Pré, Le Mans).

The week ended with a training session on anatomical specimens at IRCAD Strasbourg for all the practitioners trained in the operating room during the week. They were joined by five Spanish and three Portuguese surgeons. Led by the experts Pr. Rousseau, Dr. Gras-Combe, Dr. Javier Giner (Instituto Clavel, Madrid) and Dr. Eduardo Espinosa (Neurocirugía Barcelona), the training included theoretical and practical sessions covering the characteristics, indications and surgical approaches for the placement of ESP disc prostheses.

Spineway's teams, including Yiyi Li (MEA & Asia-Pacific Sales Manager), Lorenzo Tamas (Latin American Sales Manager), Inès Khaoua (Europe Sales Manager), Mélody Ourdouillié (Medical Education Events Manager) and Loïc Aden (ESP Product Manager), were on hand to provide optimal support.

These exchanges between surgeons illustrate Spineway's commitment to supporting health professionals in their training, ensuring mastery of advanced technologies in the field of spinal implants and supporting the development of its international network. Spineway thus confirms its aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

