PMG Credentialing, Inc. Receives NCQA Accreditation In Credentialing/Recredentialing

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Founders, Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and staff at

PMG Credentialing, Inc., we are excited to announce that we have officially earned

NCQA Accreditation in Credentialing and Recredentialing.



The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Accreditation is a prestigious recognition, demonstrating our commitment to meeting the highest standards in credentialing healthcare providers. This ensures that patients receive care from fully qualified professionals.

NCQA's President, Margaret E. O'Kane, stated, "Achieving NCQA Credentialing Accreditation demonstrates that PMG Credentialing, Inc. has the systems, process, and personnel to conduct credentialing in accordance with the strictest quality standards."

What does this mean for our clients?

If you are contracted for our Credentialing and Privileging services, your files are handled with the utmost care, ensuring compliance with NCQA and HRSA regulations. For those partnered with us for both Credentialing and Enrollment services, this accreditation could streamline provider enrollment processing by securing delegation agreements with health plans.

Visit our website to learn more .

If you're not yet utilizing our credentialing services, now is a great time to learn how we can support you with these industry-leading solutions. Contact us directly for more information.

About PMG Credentialing

PMG Credentialing, Inc. offers full-service provider enrollment, credentialing, and privileging solutions tailored to FQHCs and Hospitals, with over 15 years of experience. More information can be found online at

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. In recognition for its leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, NCQA has won the Excellence in Diversity Award from the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. NCQA can be found online at ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/ncqa .

NCQA has reviewed and accredited PMG Credentialing, Inc.'s Credentialing functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit . NCQA Accreditation is governed by the Standards for Accreditation in Credentialing, developed with the assistance of representatives from the Standards Committee, the Review Oversight Committee, and input from other organizations.

Medial Contact:

Kyle Falcao, MBA, PESC | Chief Operating Officer

PMG Credentialing, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PMG Credentialing

