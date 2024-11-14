عربي


The 2025 Chicago Titan 100


11/14/2024 11:00:47 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 CHI Titan 100 Billboard

Titan 100 Black Logo

Titan 100 Black Logo Transparent Shield

Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 - The area's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Chicago's Titan's redefine business with vision & purpose, setting standards for growth, innovation, & impact. These leaders inspire transformation, uplift communities, & drive meaningful change.” - Jamie Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 . The Titan 100 program recognizes Chicago's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honorees oversee companies generating more than $70 billion in combined revenues, with an average revenue per company of $100 million and a workforce of over 439,000 employees. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 20, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Chicago's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year's Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Chicago's business landscape representing, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, financial services, information technology, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on February 20, 2025, will be held at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Chicago business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honorees. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.

Silky Abbott
CANE'D

Garry Abraham
Screw Conveyor Corporation

Bobby Achettu
Sikich

Eduardo Arabu
The National Hispanic Corporate Council

Ken Arlen
Arlen Music Productions

Kayce Ataiyero
The Joyce Foundation

Elise Awwad
DeVry University

Bobby Bacci
Prominence Advisors

Mark Bernhard
Bernhard Woodwork Ltd.

Joel Boomsma
Dutch Farms

Mike Briggs
Little Friends, Inc.

Brent Brodeski
Savant Wealth Management

Dr. Kathleen St. Louis Caliento
Cara Collective

Gyasi Chisley
PNC Bank

Essam Choudhary
Perimeter Security Solutions

Joe Chura
Go Brewing

Joellyn Cicciarelli
Loyola Press

Melissa Clark
Primera Engineers, Ltd.

Stephanie Coleman
City of Chicago

Kevin Considine
Lake County Partners

Shannon Coomes
Hill Fire Protection

Aaron Dallek
MD Metals and Dmaterial

Amy DeLaney
DDV Law, Ltd.

Rushil Desai
Aetna Better Health of Illinois

Aarti Dhupelia
City Colleges of Chicago

Jaime di Paulo
Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Laura Diaz
Primary Staffing Inc.

William Downey
Arlington Structural Steel

Dima Elissa
VisMed-3D

Manuel Flores
SomerCor

AJ Goehle
Luci Creative

Piyush Goel
Beyond Key

Teira Gunlock
First Stop Health

Jason Hahn
NRC Health

Antoinette Hardy-Waller
The Leverage Network Inc.

Melvin Henley
PAC Leaders Construction LLC

Rodney Herenton
Channing Capital Management, LLC

William Himmelstein
Tenant Advisory Group LLC

Erin Janecyk
Janecyk Construction Co., Inc.

Blake-Anthony Johnson
Chicago Sinfonietta

Laura Kaleinikovas
Tower Communications Expert, LLC

Sherrif Karamat
PCMA and CEMA

Mike Kerley
United Door and Dock

Valarie King-Bailey
OnShore Technology Group, Inc.

Kelly Lazuka
Fullerton

Jacquelyn Lemon
NewRoot Learning Institute

ReJena“Jeni” Lyon
Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick, Inc.

Ignacio Macias
CECOP USA

Courtland Madock
Brightspeed

Azizi Marshall
Center for Creative Arts Therapy

Mindy Massey
Anthropologie

Brian McNally
McNally's Heating and Cooling

Molly McShane
The McShane Companies

Michael Mete
PSM Partners, LLC

David Metzner
B&G Sales, Inc.

Arthur Zayas Miller
MZI Group Inc.

Mike Moreno
Moreno's Liquors/Osito's Tap/ MM Imports

Jeffery Mowery
Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC

Robert Mueller
RIM logistics

Jason Newton
Stellar Recognition, Inc.

Dia Nichols
Advocate Health Care

Scott Nodolf
Miller Tanner Associates

Amy Olson
Rose Pallet

Bob Oros
Hightower Advisors

Nick Parfitt
Stern Pinball, Inc.

Nancy Paridy
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Paul Pavia
Commercial Tire Services

Kristen Prinz
The Prinz Law Firm, P.C.

Luis Puig
ALL Construction Group

John Puisis
COUR Pharmaceuticals

Delphine Rankin
One Family Illinois

Sara Ray Stoelinga
Easterseals Serving Chicagoland & Greater Rockford

Bobby Reddy, Jr.
Prenosis

Paul Reitz
Titan International

Harold Rice
CEDA (Community & Economic Development Association)

Terika Richardson
CommonSpirit Health

Nicole Robinson
YWCA of Metro Chicago

Jean Rollo
LAUNCH Technical Workforce Solutions, LLC

T.J. Rubin
Fulton Grace Realty

Deanna Salo
CRAY, KAISER LTD.

David Sanders
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College

Craig Sherwood
CyberSearch, Ltd.

John Signa
E78 Partners

Robiar Smith
R.B. Pest Solutions

Stephen Smith
NOCD

Nate Spang
Vantedge Medical

Laura Ann Spencer
Perma-Seal Basement Systems

Anthony Standifer
mSEED group

Michelle Steinberg
Sepire LLC

Michael Stevens
Liviniti

Tyronne Stoudemire
Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Zara Summers
LanzaTech

Michael Sutton
Infrastructure Engineering Inc.

Kara Teeple
Lawrence Hall

Frank Tortorella Jr.
TAFCO CORPORATION

Rahul Wahi
LLT Group

Ben Weiss
CoinFlip

Aaron Wiegel
Wiegel

John Williamson
Songfinch

Edward Woodford
Zero Hash

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at .

About Wipfli LLP
With more than 56,000 clients and approximately 3,200 associates, Wipfli ranks among the largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. We bring integrated solutions to help our clients turn data into insights, optimize workflows, increase margins, and transform through digital innovation.

Brennan Jones
Titan CEO
+1 720-799-5888
...

EIN Presswire

