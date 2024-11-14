Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Cat Litter Box (FJK-445)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier and more sanitary way to clean a cat's litter box," said an inventor, from

Ormond Beach, Fla., "so I invented the LITTER FLIPPER. My design eliminates the need to use a cumbersome and time-consuming scoop."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a cat litter box. In doing so, it offers a more efficient and effective method to clean and remove the feces. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases sanitation. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cat owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-445, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

