J&K Congress To Launch Campaign To Educate Children On Nehru's Legacy
Date
11/14/2024 9:07:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Observing the 135th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh congress Committee (JKPCC) announced plans to hold programmes across the Union Territory to educate children about the legacy of India's first prime minister.
The Congress also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre of“systematically erasing” the contributions of those who played key roles in India's Independence movement.
Senior Congress leaders gathered at various locations across Jammu to pay their respects to Nehru, acknowledging his lasting contributions and visions for the nation.
The events included paying floral tributes to Nehru's portrait and the singing of the national anthem, highlighting his values of unity, democracy, and secularism.
Celebrated nationwide as Children's Day, Nehru's birth anniversary honours his deep affection for children and his commitment to their education and welfare.
Speaking to reporters here, JKPCC President Tariq Hamid Karra said,“Those who made significant contributions to India”s struggle for Independence are systematically being erased from history.”
Accusing the BJP of removing such history from the academic curriculum, Karra said,“The government may be moving in a different direction, but our effort will be to ensure that the sacrifices and contributions made by our leaders who gave their all for India's unity are presented before the schoolchildren and the younger generation.”
“We will make every effort to counter the divisive politics being propagated across the country. So we have decided to organise programmes throughout J-K to combat this trend,” Karra added.
