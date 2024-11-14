No Prosthetics: Abhishek Bachchan Says He Actually Bulked Up For His Role In ‘I Want To Talk’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Abhishek Bachchan, who will be next seen in the theatrical movie 'I Want to Talk', has shared that there were no prosthetics involved, and he actually gained weight for the film.

The opened up about the transformative experience of playing a character with a significantly different physical appearance at the film's launch.

Pointing to a movie poster featuring himself with a noticeable belly, Abhishek said,“I'm not in this shape anymore. But it's been a experience. It's been life-changing. And I hope that we've managed to make a bit of a difference to your two, three hours that you spend in the cinema or watching the film”.

He further mentioned,“Don't ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while”.

The actor also emphasised the importance of embracing different experiences and trying something new.

He expressed his gratitude to the film's director Shoojit Sircar, and said,“What I'd like to thank Shoojit Sircar for is, and I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life, you know, we're all stuck in the rut of life," the actor continued. "We're doing what we're doing, we're enjoying it. Some of us have got a corporate job, some of us are artists, some of us do whatever we do. Life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it”.

“What's nice about working with Shoojit Da and doing a film like this is once in a while you can just talk and say, 'Hey, you know, I can do something different and maybe I should try something different.' And when that works out for you, there's nothing more rewarding”, he added.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under Rising Sun Films, 'I Want to Talk' is set to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024.