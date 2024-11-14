Trump selects secretary of state

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has selected Florida Senator Marco Rubio as his nominee for secretary of state, a position Rubio has long been considered for, particularly due to his hawkish stance on China. In a statement on Wednesday, Trump praised Rubio as a staunch advocate for the US, a loyal ally to America’s partners, and a resolute opponent of adversaries. Rubio, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the nomination, pledging to work hard to implement Trump’s foreign policy agenda.



Rubio, who clashed with Trump during the 2016 primaries, has since become a strong ally of the president, though his foreign policy views generally align more with the neoconservative wing than Trump’s “America First” doctrine. Rubio supported the Iraq War and interventions in Libya and Syria, positions Trump famously opposed. However, Rubio has recently shifted his stance on Ukraine, aligning more with Trump’s position on the war, voting against a massive foreign aid package for Ukraine, and calling for a negotiated settlement to the conflict.



In addition to Rubio’s nomination, Trump also named Florida Representative Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general. Gaetz, a staunch conservative, has been a vocal critic of current Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing him of weaponizing the justice system against Trump. Gaetz has also labeled those arrested for their role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot as “political prisoners.

