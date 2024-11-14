Cairo Concerned Over Worsening Humanitarian Situation In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty on Thursday voiced his country's concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan, underlining Cairo's commitment to safeguarding Sudan's interests, and territorial integrity.

The Egyptian foreign minister made the remarks while meeting the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra, during which they looked into the Sudanese crisis and ways of resolving it, the Egyptian Foreign said in a press release.

Abdelatty restated Egypt's effective involvement in various regional and international efforts to reach a ceasefire and find a settlement to the Sudanese crisis and ease the anguish of the Sudanese peop0le.

He added that Cairo is willing to prop up coordination with the UN envoy to ensure the success of his mission, vowing that his country would provide utter support for UN endeavors to restore security and stability in this war-torn Arab country. (end)

