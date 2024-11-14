S64 Launches Flagship Sustainable Infrastructure Opportunity For The Australian Wealth Management Industry Through DWS Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S64, the global alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry, and DWS, one of the world's largest asset managers with EUR 963 bn of AuM (as at 30 Sept, 2024), have expanded their partnership with the launch of a sustainable infrastructure focussed Wholesale Australian Unit Trust.

Starting in 2021, DWS has partnered with S64 to widen access to DWS' infrastructure business for the private wealth channel, leveraging S64's product capabilities.

In 2023, the collaboration launched a sustainable infrastructure offering for wealth managers in EMEA & APAC. Through the new Wholesale Australian Unit Trust, access is now extended to wealth managers in Australia.

S64's Australian Unit Trust Platform empowers financial intermediaries to distribute private markets opportunities to investors through product manufacturing solutions and end-to-end digital lifecycle management.

Tarun Nagpal, CEO of S64, commented: “We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with DWS by supporting their delivery of private assets into the Australian private wealth channel through an Australian Unit Trust. Together we have introduced a solution that meets the growing demands for world-class infrastructure opportunities and sustainable investments from Australia's wealth managers and financial intermediaries.”

Matt Stovold, Head of Australia & New Zealand at S64 said :“This partnership has created an exciting opportunity for Australia's wealth managers and financial intermediaries to access DWS' world-class sustainable infrastructure opportunities through an Australia Unit Trust.”

Lidia Tomova, CEO of Australia and Head of Client Coverage, Australia and New Zealand at DWS, added: “We are delighted to partner with S64 to unlock access to our infrastructure investments business for the Australian private wealth channel.”

S64 is the trusted partner to the world's leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks in EMEA and APAC who rely on S64's cutting-edge technology and unrivalled product manufacturing capabilities to unlock access to private markets. As the pioneering manufacturer of retail access solutions such as ELTIFs, AUTs and evergreen semi-liquid funds, feeders and securitised solutions, S64 sits at the forefront of innovation in private markets for private wealth.

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives and technology solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world's first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64's innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets - from structuring and distribution to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities meeting complex regulatory and cross border jurisdictional requirements across Europe and Asia.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for more than a decade.

As the leading manufacturer of evergreen semi-liquid funds, ELTIFs and feeders, S64 is trusted to deliver products, solutions and market leading technology to the world's leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks.

