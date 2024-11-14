58Th Executive Committee Meeting Of National Mission For Clean Ganga Approved Vital Projects On Biodiversity Conservation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14 November 2024, Delhi: 58th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) approved various vital projects. The meeting was chaired by Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director-General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga. These projects aim to take significant steps towards the conservation of the Ganga River and its aquatic life.



A vital project for assessing the Environmental flow of the Chambal, Son, Damodar and Tons rivers has been approved by the Executive Committee. With an estimated budget of Rs. 11 crore, the objective of this project is not only to evaluate the environmental flow of these rivers but also to prepare hydrological and hydrodynamic models that allow scientific evaluation of flow systems. This will involve studying the existing water stream and natural flow patterns, which will not only improve water quantity and quality but also document the biodiversity within these river systems, ensuring that their ecosystems remain balanced and rich.



An ambitious project has been approved for conservation of the Ganga River Dolphin. The project titled 'Advancing Rescue System for the Protection of Stranded Ganges River Dolphins' has an estimated budget of Rs.1 crore. It aims to develop a specialized rescue vehicle, the 'Dolphin Ambulance', to assist dolphins in distress. Additionally, the project will focus on raising awareness for dolphin conservation and community capacity building through training.



An innovative and highly significant project for the Conservation of endangered turtles in the Ganga basin in Uttar Pradesh has also been approved. The objective of this initiative is not only to rehabilitate endangered turtle species but also to reintroduce three highly threatened species, alongside establishing a Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool at the National Chambal Sanctuary. This project is estimated to cost Rs. 78.09 lakh.



The rehabilitation of the 50 MLD STP (Million litre per day Septage Treatment Plant) at Keorapukur in Kolkata has been approved with a revised budget of Rs. 114.27 crore, up from the initial Rs. 67.06 crore. This critical project is a major step towards improving water purification processes in Kolkata and ensuring strict adherence to environmental standards. The project includes provision for 15 years of operation and maintenance, ensuring its long-term success.



In Bardhaman, West Bengal, a significant step has been taken with the revised approval of the Integrated Septage Treatment Plant project. This project has now been sanctioned with a revised budget of Rs. 10.35 crore, up from the previous Rs. 6.46 crore. Under this project, a 50 KLD (Kilo litre per day) capacity FSTP (Faecal sludge treatment plant) will be constructed, which includes not only the establishment of the plant but also provisions for its operation and maintenance for five years.



During the meeting, a proposal for the third season of the travelogue series "Rag-Rag Mein Ganga - Ek Jeevan Dhara" was approved. This new season will present the importance of the Ganga and the conservation efforts from a fresh perspective. The season will focus on ecological balance, protection of aquatic life, eco-tourism, cultural heritage, and promoting active community involvement. Spanning 16 episodes in Hindi, this series will showcase the incredible journey of Ganga's rejuvenation, including the conservation of rare aquatic creatures like Ganga dolphin and gharial, and the protection of natural resources. This series, produced at a cost of approximately Rs. 6.25 crore will be an effort to showcase India's invaluable heritage associated with the Ganga River on a global platform. Viewers across the nation will be able to watch the series on Doordarshan.



The meeting was attended by the Smt. Richa Mishra, Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor of the DoWR, RD&GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Shri Nalin Srivastava, Deputy Director General, NMCG, Shri Anup Kumar Srivastava, ED (Technical), Shri S.P. Vashishth, ED (Admin), Shri Bhaskar Dasgupta, ED (Finance), and Smt. Nandini Ghosh Project Director SPMG West Bengal.

