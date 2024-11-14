Voting Starts In Sri Lankan Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Nov 14 (NNN-XINHUA) – in the Sri Lankan parliamentary election began at 7:00 a.m. local time, this morning, after the opening of polling stations across the country.

Over 8,000 candidates are contesting the election, with over 17 million eligible voters participating.

The Sri Lankan parliament consists of 225 seats, with 113 needed to form a majority government.

The election is seen as crucial for both President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP), and his rivals. Dissanayake has pledged a transformative agenda for Sri Lanka, which requires a solid parliamentary majority to advance his goals.

Polls will close at 4.00 p.m., this afternoon, throughout the country.


