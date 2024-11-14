BRF Turns R$262M Loss Into R$1.1B Profit In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the third quarter of 2024, BRF SA, a major Brazilian food company, achieved a stunning reversal. The firm posted a net of R$1.137 billion ($199.5 million).



This result marks a significant shift from the R$262 million loss in the same period last year. BRF's net revenue climbed to R$15.5 billion ($2.72 billion), showing a 12.4% increase year-over-year.



The company's adjusted EBITDA soared to R$2.968 billion ($520.7 million), reflecting a 146.4% rise. These figures underscore BRF's successful strategy implementation and adaptation.



The company's leverage ratio reached a historic low of 0.71x, down from 2.66x a year ago. This improvement highlights BRF's commitment to financial health and operational efficiency.



The net debt decreased to R$6.866 billion ($1.2 billion) by the end of September, further strengthening the balance sheet. In the Brazilian market, BRF 's performance was particularly strong.







The adjusted EBITDA for domestic operations hit R$1.2 billion ($210.5 million), a 54.6% increase. Revenue in Brazil grew by 10.4% to R$7.24 billion ($1.27 billion). These results stem from improved commercial execution and strategic brand investments.

BRF's Remarkable Growth and Strategic Moves

BRF's international operations also showed remarkable growth. The adjusted EBITDA for this segment reached R$1.629 billion ($285.8 million), a staggering 548.5% increase.



Revenue from international markets rose by 22% to R$7.347 billion ($1.29 billion). This success reflects BRF's effective market diversification strategy.



The company's pricing strategy proved effective in both domestic and international markets. In Brazil, the average product price increased by 2.2% to R$11.81 per kilogram.



International markets saw a more significant price rise of 24.1% to R$13.36 per kilogram. BRF's management attributed these positive results to several key factors.



Operational efficiency improvements, expansion of export destinations, and increased focus on processed products all contributed to the compan 's success. The firm's market share in processed foods in Brazil reached an impressive 40%.



In a move to enhance shareholder value, BRF authorized the acquisition of an additional 30 million shares. The company also approved a distribution of R$946 million ($166 million) in interest on equity to shareholders.



These actions demonstrate BRF's commitment to rewarding investors while maintaining financial prudence. CEO Miguel Gularte expressed confidence in the company's direction.



He emphasized the consistent sales performance across all markets and the effectiveness of BRF's efficiency initiatives. Gularte's comments suggest a positive outlook for the company's future performance.



BRF's success story unfolds against the backdrop of a challenging global food industry. The company has navigated inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions with skill. Its ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences has been crucial in maintaining market relevance.

