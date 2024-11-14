ABCC To Support TBY's Qatar Investment And Innovation Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Business Year (TBY), a global group that has been providing investors, businesses, and with first-hand insights into the world's most dynamic markets for over 15 years, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), an organization dedicated to promoting trade and economic relations between the Arab world and the UK.

The MoU covers plans for cooperation on The Business Year's upcoming flagship event in Qatar, The Qatar and Innovation Conference: Investing in the Future, which will be held in collaboration with Msheireb Properties at Barahat Msheireb on January 15th.

The event is set to unite key names from the country's business environment in a single place, along with figures from across the GCC, including Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE. Panels will explore how innovation, investment, and sustainability can support economic development in the region.

Discussing key elements from an international perspective will also allow attendees to comprehend how cross-border collaboration and coordination will be a major benefit not only for Qatar, but for each one of its regional partners.

TBY and ABCC are set to join efforts to ensure the success of the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference by leveraging their networks to unite key stakeholders from the GCC. And with this, the ABCC will support TBY in fostering dialogue and cooperation across the Arab business world.

The signing ceremony took place on November 5, 2024, at the offices of the ABCC in London, where Abdeslam El-idrissi, Deputy CEO & Secretary General of the Chamber, said;“We are glad to embark on this new collaboration with The Business Year. We believe that our joint efforts will greatly benefit economies across the Arab world.”

The Business Year was represented by Ioana Popa, Chief Commercial Officer, who said;“This partnership will allow TBY to continue strengthening its network in the GCC's business ecosystem. We hope this is just the beginning of a fruitful relationship moving forward.”

The Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2024: Investing in the Future is part of The Business Year's wider operations in the country, which also include the media group's upcoming tenth annual publication on the local economy, The Business Year: Qatar 2025.

With a focus on Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, the publication will deepen investor understanding of where the current opportunities lie, explore new ways to foster collaboration, and highlight innovative methods to boost sustainability.