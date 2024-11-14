Qatar's Role In Global Postal Development Highlighted At UPU's CA Session In Berne

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A delegation from Qatar, representing the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) and Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post), recently concluded a prominent role at the 2024 session of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) Council of Administration (CA) in Berne, Switzerland.

The Qatari delegation participated in strategic discussions and committee leadership from November 4 to November 8, 2024, underscoring Qatar's continued influence in shaping global postal standards and practices.

During this significant UPU session, Qatar co-chaired, with the Republic of Belarus Committee 4 concerned with the Development Cooperation and Technical Assistance, reaffirming its dedication to advancing the global postal sector.

This leadership role enabled Qatar to support inclusive initiatives addressing disparities in postal infrastructure across UPU member states, fostering universal access to reliable postal services. Qatar's active engagement throughout the session highlighted its commitment to sustainable, innovative, and cooperative solutions for global postal systems.

The session's agenda covered critical topics, including disaster risk management, quality of service enhancements, financial inclusion initiatives, and sustainable development strategies. The discussions also addressed the Quality of Service Fund (QSF) and the Integrated Quality of Service Plan (IQP), shaping postal policies and projects that will extend into 2029.

Through its participation, CRA reinforced Qatar's standing on the global stage, aligning national postal policy with international standards. This engagement ensures that the State of Qatar remains at the forefront of regulatory, operational, and policy advancements in the postal landscape, benefiting consumers, Service Providers, and other stakeholders within the State of Qatar.

CRA's active role in this UPU session underscores Qatar's dynamic contributions to the global postal community. In line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Qatar National Development Strategy 2024 - 2030, CRA is committed to advancing Qatar's vision for sustainable, long-term growth through international collaboration and excellence in postal governance.