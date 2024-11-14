French Leaders at Big 5 Global 2024 : Capturing Market Potential with Sustainable Building Solutions

(MENAFN- BUSINESSFRANCE) United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2024: The French Pavilion returns to The Big 5 Global in Dubai from November 26 to 29, showcasing 19 leading French companies, renowned for expertise in construction tools, interior and exterior finishes, and innovative building solutions. As the most influential industry event in the Middle East, The Big 5 Global offers French industrial leaders with a unique platform to connect with the region’s thriving construction sector, with projects across the MENA region valued at a staggering $3 trillion.

Middle East Construction Boom: Saudi Arabia and UAE Drive Unprecedented Growth

The construction industry in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is set for remarkable expansion beyond 2025. Saudi Arabia’s construction output is projected to surge to $181.5 billion by 2028, making it one of the world's largest construction markets. Meanwhile, the UAE construction sector is forecasted to grow at an average annual rate of 3% through 2028. The MENA region’s total project pipeline value exceeds $3 trillion, with Saudi Arabia’s share at 35%, valued at approximately $1.3 trillion, reflecting an unwavering commitment to large-scale development and ambitious investments on industrial and mega-projects between 2025 and 2028.

French Experts in Green Building and Smart Cities at BIG 5 Global

At Big 5 Global 2024, the French Pavilion will feature an impressive lineup of solutions tailored to meet the MENA region’s unique construction demands. Highlights include immersive training programs for workforce qualification (ACREOS), state-of-the-art air treatment systems designed for large-scale projects (AIRVANCE), and sustainable materials like eco-conscious wood (BURGER) and hydraulic lime (CHAUX DE SAINT ASTIER) for green construction initiatives. Advanced security solutions, including flood prevention devices (FLOWSTOP) and stringent fire protection systems (VEDA France), ensure adherence to the highest safety standards. Additionally, robust construction equipment (QUADRA) will support complex projects, complemented by innovative lighting (FLEX LED LIGHT) and premium fittings for the luxury and real estate sectors (SENIDECO, MODULE CARRE). Visitors can also discover luxury smart pool solutions by POOL & LIGHT and PISCINE MAGILINE, showcasing the latest in high-end pool technology.

French Companies: Global Leaders in Sustainable and Smart Construction

French companies bring a wealth of expertise in sustainable and technologically advanced construction practices. Known for their emphasis on innovation, they consistently invest in R&D to elevate construction techniques, materials, and eco-friendly building practices. Supported by governmental initiatives in renewable energy and infrastructure, French companies lead in energy-efficient construction and sustainable urban development. The French construction industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2028, with a focus on green building, renewable energy, and overcoming market challenges.

Prominent French construction giants like Vinci, Bouygues, and Eiffage have established themselves globally and are active in the Middle Eastern market, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Leveraging their extensive experience in sustainable construction, engineering, and technological innovation, these companies enjoy a strong partnership with these rapidly expanding markets. The UAE stands as the leading Gulf destination for French exports, with over 600 French subsidiaries established locally, while Saudi Arabia ranks as France’s second-largest regional trading partner.

Don't miss the chance to engage with industry leaders and explore solutions that could drive your next project. Visit the French Pavilion at The Big 5 Global from November 26–29.







