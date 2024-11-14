What’s New on stc tv this November?

(MENAFN- Hewar Group) Exclusive First-runs

6 Shabab is a vibrant 12-episode comedy that brings together a diverse cast of young men from the Gulf, sharing an apartment and navigating the wild ride of university life in the U.S. Starring some of the region’s most trending influencers – Tarek Al Harbi, Ahmad Al Mothafar, Abdulrahman Al Saber, Mohd Al Klaibi, Omar Al Mulla, and Khaled Ali – this series offers a fresh and funny take on the challenges of being an expat, filled with laughter and unforgettable friendships.

Other exclusive titles include: Endama Yashak Al Rejal, The Last Breath, Chief of Station, and Phoenix.

2024’s Celebrated Megahits

stc tv is premiering a selection of 2024’s celebrated megahits.

Only on stc tv, the blockbuster Egyptian comedy Ex-Merati (My Wife’s Ex) promises to deliver laughs and thrills! Featuring a star-studded cast, this hit film follows Taha, a charismatic yet dangerous ex-convict navigating life after prison under the watchful eye of his psychiatrist, Dr. Youssef.

Other exciting titles include: It Ends With Us, Joker: Folie à Deux, Transformers: One, and Afraid.

Award-Winning Cinema

The award-winning Egyptian drama film 19B delves into the life of a reclusive elderly doorman living in an abandoned villa in Cairo. The character, portrayed by the iconic Sayed Ragab, has secluded himself from the outside world. His quiet, personal sanctuary is disrupted when a young man intrudes into his life.

Marathon Fridays

This month, the Thriller Marathon and the Action Marathon will showcase 16 high-octane movies with star-studded casts and gripping storylines.

November’s exciting content mix also features Western series and shows, as well as spellbinding Turkish dramas and lovable anime titles.

