Tilak Varma Credits Captain Suryakumar For No. 3 Opportunity After Hitting Ton

(MENAFN- IANS) Centurion, Nov 14 (IANS) India batter Tilak Varma credited captain Suryakumar Yadav for giving him the opportunity to bat at No. 3 spot in the third T20I against South Africa and maximised the chance by slamming his first century in the format.

Tilak hammered unbeaten 107 off 56 balls decorated with seven sixes and eight fours to power India to 219/6 after being put to bat first. In reply, the hosts fell 11 runs short of the visitors' total as India claimed the 2-1 lead with the final match to be played in Johannesburg on Friday.

Expressing his elation on the century, Tilak derailed how Suryakumar approached him before the match for the No. 3 role. "I cannot put it in words. It was my dream to play for the country and the hundred came at the right time when the team needed it. All credit to Mr. Suryakumar Yadav, our captain. He gave me the opportunity to bat at 3 and told me to express myself. Thanks to him again," he said in the post-match presentation.

"I just backed my basics. Pitch was two paced to start with and it wasn't easy for the new batters coming in when Abhishek got out. I was ready to bat long and was waiting for one partnership," he added on his 107-run partnership with opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored 25-ball half-century.

Suryakumar also shared his version of the story and revealed how Tilak came to his room asking for batting elevation after the second T20I in Gqeberha. "He (Tilak) came to my room at Gqeberha and said give me a chance at No. 3, I want to do well and I said go out there and express yourself. He asked for it and he delivered. Very happy for him and his family," the India captain said.