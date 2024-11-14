Recycled materials represent 11.8 percent of materials used in the EU last year

(MENAFN) Among all the material consumed in the EU in the previous year, 11.8 percent came from recycled goods, based on data published Wednesday by local statistical bureau Eurostat.



According to Eurostat, this marked an all-time high, up from 11.5% in 2022. The circularity rate, which measures the proportion of recycled materials used in the economy—including material flows, fossil fuels, and energy products—was reported at this record level.



The greatest circularity volume was in the Netherlands at 30.6 percent, followed by Italy at 20.8 percent, and the island country of Malta at 19.8 percent.



The least reading was in Romania with 1.3 percent, followed by Ireland with 2.3 percent, and Finland with 2.4 percent.



The greatest share of circularity at the EU level was I metal ores at 24.7 percent, a rise of 2.2 percentage units from the previous couple of years, followed by non-metallic minerals at 13.6 percent, up 0.3 percentage units, biomass at 10.1 percent with a 0.6 percentage unit surge, and fossil energy materials/supplies at 3.4 percent with a 0.6 percentage unit surge.



Eurostat stated that “The Circular economy action plan from 2020 aims to double the EU’s circular material use rate by 2030 to reach 23.2%.”

