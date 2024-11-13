(MENAFN- 3BL) As corporations around the world adopt ESG commitments publicly, there is the increasing demand from consumers, investors, regulators and the public for transparency and sustainable practices.

When entities claim that their products or services are“sustainable”,“carbon neutral” or“net-zero waste,” are their claims really substantiated? In some cases, these claims are not fully based on facts or substance.

Throughout this report, we explore the risks that unsubstantiated and misleading sustainability information can trigger for both corporates and governments.

With input from KPMG legal specialists in 24 jurisdictions around the world, this report also aims to illustrate the ways these jurisdictions tackle greenwashing, from specific regulatory measures to general regulations and jurisdictional greenwashing cases.

Greenwashing accusations may have relevant reputational and legal risks , and as international standards are being developed, the ever-evolving landscape is only adding to the challenges of greenwashing.

The Challenge of Greenwashing: An International Regulatory Overview

