Ukraine, Norway Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine's of Defense and the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency (NDMA) have signed a cooperation agreement.

This was announced by Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov on Faceboo , as reported by Ukrinform.

The agreement opens up new opportunities, particularly for sharing information on the arms market, conducting joint research, and developing innovative military technologies.

Working groups have already been established in Kyiv and Oslo, where experts from the Norwegian agency are assisting in training Ukrainian specialist across various fields, Umerov informed.

to

"I am confident that deepening cooperation with our NATO partners will enhance the effectiveness of arms planning and supply, which is critically important to countering Russian aggression," Umerov emphasized.

He expressed gratitude to his Norwegian counterparts for their support and willingness to share their expertise.

"Together, we are strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and the security of all of Europe," the minister added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine and Norway signed a security agreement in May.