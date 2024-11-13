Security Operations Kill 12 Militants In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- At least 12 were killed in two separate security operations in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces bordering Afghanistan.

The security forces killed four terrorists, including a high-value target, during an exchange of fire in Balochistan's Kech district, Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general Balgatar area of Kech District on the reported presence of terrorists.

Four "terrorists" including a high-value target ring leader Sana Baru were killed during the operation, according to the statement.

The killed terrorist "was focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in District Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies," said ISPR.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Pakistan's security forces "remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the statement by the military concluded.

Moreover, another press release by ISPR on Wednesday confirmed the killing of eight terrorists during an operation in Miranshah area of KPK.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Miran Shah of North Waziristan tribal district on reported presence of militants.

During the operation, security forces engaged the terrorists killing eight of them while injuring six others. The military said that a sanitization operation was underway to eliminate any other militant in the area. "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR noted.

Earlier on Sunday, at least 10 militants were killed by security forces in two separate operations in North Waziristan district of KPK.

The security operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

