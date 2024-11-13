Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Representative of the Amir reaffirms Kuwait's commitment to environmental sustainability.

KUWAIT -- An Amiri decree names Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber as Commander of Kuwait National Guard.

RAMALLAH -- The Israeli forces commit more massacres against the besieged people in Gaza, killing at least 47 of them.

NEW YORK -- Commissioner-General says the Agency has become casualty of war in Gaza, warning against dire consequence of the Agency's collapse.

WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command carries out series of "precise airstrikes" on multiple Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen.

WASHINGTON -- US President-elect Donald Trump names Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

ISLAMABAD -- At least 12 militants are killed in two separate security operations in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.