Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/13/2024 7:12:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir reaffirms Kuwait's commitment to environmental sustainability.
KUWAIT -- An Amiri decree names sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Commander of Kuwait National Guard.
RAMALLAH -- The Israeli Occupation forces commit more massacres against the besieged people in Gaza, killing at least 47 of them.
NEW YORK -- UNRWA Commissioner-General says the Agency has become casualty of war in Gaza, warning against dire consequence of the Agency's collapse.
WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command carries out series of "precise airstrikes" on multiple Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen.
WASHINGTON -- US President-elect Donald Trump names Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.
ISLAMABAD -- At least 12 militants are killed in two separate security operations in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. (end) gb
MENAFN13112024000071011013ID1108883739
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.