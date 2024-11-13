RGC Resources, Inc. Reports 2024 Earnings

Roanoke Gas continued investing in utility infrastructure to enhance system reliability and enable growth in customers and earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated,“Gas flowing through the MVP in 2024 is a major milestone we worked hard to achieve, and one we and the region will long appreciate. We are pleased to have recently reached a settlement on our pending rate proceeding with the State Corporation Commission staff that provides for an incremental increase in annual revenues of $4.08 million, subject to approval by the Commission.”

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $140,822, or $0.01 per share, compared to $1,014,175, or $0.10 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. A lower level of earnings from our investment in MVP along with higher interest expense resulted in lower net income compared to the same quarter a year ago.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the rate making, MVP operation and Southgate construction, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company's fiscal 2023 Form10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the fourth quarter and twelve months are as follows: