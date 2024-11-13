MOORE LAW ENCOURAGES AMGEN INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law,

PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN )

** Please only contact if shares purchased before July 29, 2020

The

investigation involves allegations

that: (i) the U.S. claimed Amgen owed more than

$3 billion

in back taxes for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012; (ii) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than

$5 billion

in back taxes for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015; (iii) the U.S. government would likely claim Amgen owed materially more to the U.S. government than investors had been led to believe for subsequent tax years for which Amgen had used the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and

Puerto Rico

operations; (iv) Amgen had not taken sufficient accruals to account for its outstanding tax liabilities; (v) Amgen had failed to comply with ASC 450 and other rules and regulations regarding the preparation of its periodic U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings; and (vi) Amgen's refusal to pay taxes claimed by the U.S. government exposed Amgen to a substantial risk of severe financial penalties imposed by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service ("IRS").

On

April 27, 2022, Amgen issued an earnings release for its first fiscal quarter of 2022, which disclosed that Amgen had received a Notice of Deficiency from the IRS in

April 2022

which sought

$5.1 billion

in back taxes, plus interest, for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, and proposed a

$2 billion

penalty as a result of Amgen's improper tax avoidance strategies. On this news, the price of Amgen common stock fell by an additional 4.3%, further damaging investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:

AMGN ), please contact Fletcher Moore by email at

[email protected] .

