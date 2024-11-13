Quit Like Sweden Celebrates Sweden's Historic Milestone
Date
11/13/2024 3:05:05 PM
(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, the Swedes have officially become smoke-free. Smoking prevalence across the country reduced to 5.3% . Remarkably, among those who have been benefited from Swedish policies during their entire life, it reduced to 4.5% . People from other countries in Europe who have moved to Sweden would be three times more likely to smoke if they had not moved (24%1 vs 7.8%).
Quit Like Sweden, a platform dedicated to sharing the“Swedish Experience,” is celebrating this milestone with calls for other nations to improve millions of lives around the world.
“This isn't just Sweden's victory – it's a proof of concept for the entire world,” said Suely Castro, Founder of Quit Like Sweden.
“Today, we can celebrate a public health revolution. By complementing smoking cessation and prevention measures and programmes with Accessible, Acceptable, and Affordable alternatives to smoking, Sweden has proven that a world with fewer smoking-related deaths and illnesses isn't just a dream: it's achievable. Now we need the global will to make this a worldwide success.”
About Quit Like Sweden
Quit Like Sweden is a non-profit platform committed to helping countries adopting the Swedish Experience in reducing smoking prevalence, by combining cessation and prevention measures and programmes with accessible, acceptable, and affordable alternatives.
1 European Commission, Special Eurobarometer 539 – Attitudes of Europeans towards tobacco and related products, 2024 (available at )
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
MENAFN13112024004146001356ID1108883035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.