IOF Demolishes Two Houses In Jerusalem & Hebron

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Jerusalem / PNN /

The Israeli forces demolished on Wednesday a house in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sources in the Jerusalem Governorate said that the occupation forces, accompanied by several bulldozers, raided the town and demolished the house of local resident Naim Al-Ruwaidi.

They pointed out that the house also contains the headquarters of Al-Bustan Center and the Sumoud Tent, which is considered the place where the residents of Al-Bustan neighborhood have gathered for years to defend their homes.

Since October 7, 2023, the occupation forces have demolished and bulldozed approximately 360 homes and facilities in the city of Jerusalem, as part of a systematic policy aimed at displacing Jerusalemite citizens and depriving them of their historical and national rights, according to the governorate.

Israeli occupation forces Wednesday demolished a house and a water pool in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

Beit Ummar media activist Mohammed Awad told WAFA that the occupation forces stormed the town with a number of military vehicles and bulldozed the house of local resident Iyad Abdul Hamid Muhaisen Awad in the Beit Za'ata area east of the town, under the pretext of not having a permit, despite the fact that the owners of the house have all the legal papers proving their ownership of the land on which the building was built.

The house consists of one floor with an area of ​​100 square meters, and the family was preparing to move into it.

The occupation forces also demolished a large water collection pond, with a capacity of about 200 cups, in Thaghrat al-Shabak area north of the town, owned by local resident Younis Naji Bahr,

The pond was used for agricultural purposes.