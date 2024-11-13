Cynergy Technology Supports Kilgore College's NSF Grant To Advance IT Technician Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The company's involvement aims to strengthen workforce development and address the regional skills gap in the IT sector.

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cynergy announced its role as a critical partner in the recently awarded Advanced Technological Education (ATE) grant by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to Kilgore College. The $349,818 grant supports the“Reducing Barriers to IT Technician Education” (RBITTE) initiative, designed to increase the number of qualified IT technicians by reducing barriers to completion in the college's Computer Information Technology (CIT) program.As part of its commitment to advancing IT education in East Texas, Cynergy Technology has been instrumental in supporting this initiative through letters of endorsement, steering committee membership, and participation in Kilgore College career days. Cynergy also collaborates with the CIT program on several fronts, including curriculum feedback and industry partnership development, which aligns with the grant's objectives of expanding flexible course delivery, enhancing faculty support, and providing new student services.The RBITTE project, led by Kilgore College President Dr. Brenda Kays and Principal Investigator Dr. Ginger Dennis, plans to transform the CIT Advisory Committee into a Business and Industry Leadership Team (BILT). This transition aims to better connect academic curriculum with industry demands by providing students with real-world project experience and internships, an area where Cynergy's support is pivotal.With this three-year grant, Cynergy Technology joins other local partners in strengthening regional IT workforce readiness, addressing the skill needs of local employers, and boosting student success through innovative educational pathways.About the Company:Cynergy Technology is a full-service IT consultancy specializing in innovative and customized solutions. They have over forty-two years of experience developing solutions for both public and private sector clients. Like a general contractor in the construction industry, their dedicated team of professionals creates a one-stop experience, combining local and global resources into effective, efficient solutions. Cynergy Technology's IT experts work closely with each client to understand their needs and provide them with a technology environment to propel their organization and create new opportunities to scale business.

