Neurasignal Unveils Next Generation System Innovation, Elevating Industry-Leading Performance

Revolutionizing Transcranial Doppler with Robotics and A.I.

NeuraSignal Inc.

NG View by NeuraSignal Inc.

NeuraSignal launches its advanced NG2 system, enhancing cerebral blood flow assessments with automated features and faster data for better patient care.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NeuraSignal, the premier provider of advanced transcranial Doppler (TCD) , is proud to announce its latest system update, marking a new era in cerebral blood flow assessment. Building on a foundation of excellence across diverse clinical settings, NeuraSignal remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions with the same commitment to quality, reliability, and precision that our users have come to trust.

Introducing the Next Generation in Robotic and Manual TCD

Key Features of the Enhanced NG2 Software:

.Automated Depth Walk: Automatically navigates varying depths within vessels, optimizing data collection at each step to provide unmatched precision and insights.

.Expanded Automated Multi-Vessel Search: Improves the efficiency of cerebral hemodynamic assessments by expanding the range of data collected, streamlining complex procedures.

.Automated Snapshots: This innovative feature ensures no critical data is missed by automatically capturing key moments during the assessment, reducing study time and improving data accuracy.

Workflow Advancements:

.Enhanced Robotic Registration: Intuitive and precise, the new robotic registration system superimposes NeuraSignal's 5-degree-of-freedom search on each patient, allowing for quick and accurate data acquisition.

.Improved Back-to-Back Exams: Seamlessly transition between multiple exam types, minimizing downtime and ensuring critical data is available to clinical teams in real time for swift decision-making.

.Automated Data Upload: Integrated into the NGView application, this feature ensures quick and efficient transfer of critical data to physicians, reducing manual steps and enhancing overall patient care.

Upgraded Operating System and Reporting Capabilities:

.Enhanced System Performance: The latest upgrades deliver faster, smoother interactions, ensuring uninterrupted workflows and reliable performance during critical procedures.

.Advanced Emboli and PFO Reporting : NeuraSignal's advanced algorithms now provide improved accuracy in emboli detection and PFO identification, giving healthcare professionals the precise and reliable data they need to make informed clinical decisions.

Continuing the Legacy

With this update, NeuraSignal continues the legacy of innovation and excellence. Our commitment to providing the highest quality products and services remains unwavering. This latest release is a testament to our dedication to advancing the field of cerebral blood flow assessment, offering healthcare professionals the tools they need to deliver the best possible care to their patients.

About NeuraSignal

NeuraSignal is a medical technology company with a mission to save lives by unlocking the power of cerebral blood flow data. The company's FDA-cleared NG2 Intelligent Ultrasound combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess cerebral hemodynamics in real-time. The company recently demonstrated positive results from the BUBL Clinical study (#NCT04604015) showing 3x improvement in Right to Left Shunt (RLS) / PFO detection compared to standard of care TTE. NeuraSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision-making in several neurological conditions including stroke, traumatic brain injury, and dementia. To learn more, visit

Robert Hamilton, Ph.D.

NeuraSignal Inc.

...

NG2 In Action - Delivering Accurate & Reliable Patient Assessments

