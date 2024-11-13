LF Networking Welcomes Softbank Corp. As Platinum Member To Advance Open Source Network Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Open source networking Collaboration Hub expands diversity of perspectives helping to shape the future of digital transformation with addition of SoftBank

Ryuji Wakikawa, Head of Research Institute of Advanced at SoftBank, joins the LFN Governing Board to shape strategic mission SoftBank will contribute its software stack expertise, including AI and RAN solutions, to further global collaboration across Service Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking (LFN) , the de-facto collaboration ecosystem for Open Source Networking projects, is proud to announce that SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) has joined as a Platinum member. This strategic addition strengthens LFN's mission to foster innovation and open source collaboration across the telecommunications and technology sectors, with SoftBank bringing significant expertise in 5G, AI, edge computing and advanced connectivity solutions.

SoftBank's Platinum membership highlights its commitment to building intelligent, scalable, and open network infrastructures. Through its membership, SoftBank joins a global community of technology leaders, developers, and stakeholders who are collectively pioneering new standards and frameworks for network automation, edge computing, AI-driven networking, and 5G. SoftBank's Ryuji Wakikawa, Head of Research Institute of Advanced Technology, joins the LFN Governing Board to collaboratively advance the project's strategic mission.

"We are excited to welcome SoftBank to LF Networking as a Platinum member," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "SoftBank's deep experience in network technologies and innovation makes it an ideal partner for advancing our shared vision of open source-driven network transformation. Together, the community will develop the next generation of network solutions that are more secure, efficient, and adaptable for service providers and end-users around the world."

"Joining LF Networking reflects SoftBank's commitment to fostering a more open, collaborative ecosystem for network innovation," said Ryuji Wakikawa,Vice President, Head of Research Institute of Advanced Technology at SoftBank. "We are eager to contribute to LFN's initiatives and co-create solutions that benefit the entire networking community. Together, we can make tremendous strides toward a more connected and sustainable future."

SoftBank Corp. is a global leader in telecommunications and digital solutions, specializing in 5G, 6G, IoT, AI, and sustainable tech. Focused on advancing digital transformation and connectivity solutions, SoftBank is committed to building scalable, resilient networks that enhance user experiences worldwide.

joins existing LFN Platinum member organizations , including: China Mobile, China Telecom, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Google, Huawei, Infosys, Nokia, Qualcomm, Red Hat, Tech Mahindra, TELUS, Verizon, and Walmart. To learn more about LF Networking and how to get involved, visit and join the mailing list.

