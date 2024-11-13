ATIS Acquires Vermont Elevator Inspection Services (VEIS)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, a premier provider of elevator and escalator safety inspections, consulting and managed services, has announced the of Vermont Elevator Inspection Services (VEIS). VEIS is a leading provider of elevator inspection services in Vermont with a strong reputation for reliability and regulatory expertise. Founded in 2005, VEIS has been dedicated to ensuring the safety and compliance of elevators throughout Vermont. With the backing of ATIS' team and resources, VEIS is well positioned for accelerated future growth, while continuing to provide high quality services to its customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About ATIS

ATIS (atis.com ) is one of North America's largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 200 inspectors and consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the US and Canada to more than 15,000 customers, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management, with fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management and certificate management.

