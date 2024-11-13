Textus Announces New SAP Successfactors HCM Integration To Boost HR Communications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver-based SaaS company introduces SAP SuccessFactors to their powerful integration suite.

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, a leading business-class text messaging platform, has unveiled its newest integration with SAP SuccessFactors HCM, aimed at transforming the way HR professionals handle communication. The integration is designed to improve communication workflows, enhance candidate and employee engagement, and provide seamless two-way text messaging capabilities.

"We're thrilled to announce our new integration with SAP," said Rachel Fernandes, SVP of Product at TextUs. "This collaboration will empower our users to streamline their workflows and enhance communication like never before. We believe this will significantly enhance productivity and drive better results for our clients."

The TextUs integration with SAP SuccessFactors provides a powerful enhancement to Human Capital Management (HCM) by incorporating efficient text messaging capabilities. This integration promises to maximize engagement across the employee lifecycle, delivering an improved candidate and employee experience with faster, more efficient communication.

Key Benefits of TextUs for SAP SuccessFactors Integration include:

Increase Engagement: Enable personalized two-way text messaging, allowing HR teams to improve engagement with candidates and employees and receive faster responses.

Streamline Communications: Simplify outreach and follow-ups, enabling teams to efficiently manage communications throughout the employee lifecycle.

Enhance Team Effectiveness: The bidirectional integration automatically imports candidates and employees into TextUs while logging text conversations back to SAP SuccessFactors, keeping teams informed and synchronized.

As HR departments continue to navigate the complexities of talent acquisition and management, the need for streamlined operations and enhanced communication has never been more critical. The integration of TextUs with SAP SuccessFactors is poised to meet these challenges head-on, offering a suite of tools that are not only innovative but also intuitive and easy to use.

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading business text messaging software that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, and employees. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers engaging two-way text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their contacts in real time. To learn more, visit .

