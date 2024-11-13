Buchanan Technologies Honored As Winner In 2024 SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies is pleased to announce its recognition as a winner in the distinguished SMU Cox 2024 Dallas 100TM awards .

This marks the fifteenth time the company has received this prestigious honor from the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the SMU Cox School of Business and the Dallas 100TM sponsors. The annual awards gala, held on November 12, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas Hotel, celebrates the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Dallas area.

“Being named to the Dallas 100TM is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our commitment to growth, innovation, and service,” said Jim Buchanan, Founder and CEO of Buchanan Technologies.“As a Dallas-based company, we're proud to be part of such a dynamic business community and grateful for the support we've received from our clients, partners, and team members over the 36 years of service. This award and our growth are both testaments to the hard work and dedication of the entire team, who put our clients first and deliver value at every opportunity. We will continue to set new standards of excellence, and we're excited to drive forward with new innovations and continue making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

For over three decades, the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship and the Dallas 100TM sponsors have highlighted entrepreneurial success stories across the Dallas region, making it one of the area's most prestigious recognitions for business growth and innovation. Buchanan Technologies is honored to align with this mission through its dedication to fostering innovation, supporting client growth, and adopting forward-thinking business practices.

Companies eligible for the Dallas 100TM award are evaluated on sales growth over the past three years and must maintain credit reports and character satisfactory as defined by the program.

Buchanan Technologies' dedication to providing superior managed IT services has continually attracted attention and awards this year, further establishing its role as an industry leader and trusted partner in the IT MSP space.

This endorsement by the Dallas 100TM adds another milestone to the company's history of achievements, cementing its reputation for excellence in IT service and innovation.

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT needs – whether it's help desk support, IT field services, or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience.

