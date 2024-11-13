Most Canadians Feel Comfortable Being Honest With Their Managers – Except For Personal Issues

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A majority of Canadian job seekers (70%) say companies do a good job of fostering a safe and trusting environment that encourages honest communication, but that doesn't mean they feel comfortable talking about all of the issues that are affecting their work – especially if they are personal, according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.







Most of those surveyed said they find it easy to receive constructive feedback from managers (76%), to set professional boundaries so work is not impacted by personal issues (73%) and be upfront about issues they have with their company (63%).

However, only 40% feel comfortable discussing personal issues that are affecting their work with their managers. This varies by generation, with Gen Z being the most likely to feel comfortable discussing personal issues (46%) and Gen X being the least likely (37%).

Notably, 15% of employed job seekers don't feel they can speak candidly to anyone at their job about concerns or issues regarding their employer. This is of concern because employees that feel they can speak honestly at work also report being more productive .

Company Perspectives

An overwhelming majority of Canadian hiring managers (84%) believe their company has built a safe and trusting environment that promotes honest communication. Additionally, 76% report their business has the right systems and tools in place to facilitate constructive criticism.

A striking 96% of hiring managers feel that employees can speak honestly with anyone at the company regarding their concerns or issues, with managers/supervisors (66%) and peers/colleagues (57%) being the most common points of contact.

However, there is a large disconnect between employers and job seekers when it comes to personal issues - while most job seekers don't feel comfortable discussing personal issues, three-quarters of hiring managers (76%) think employees should be comfortable having that discussion.

“Creating a culture of honesty is not just about encouraging transparency among employees; it's about equipping business leaders with the right tools and training to have open, honest conversations,” said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO.“This survey shows each generation brings a unique communication style to the workplace, and it's important for management to adapt their approach and provide tailored training to ensure effective communication across all age groups.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between May 16 – June 3, 2024, among 504 Canadian hiring decision-makers between May 16 – June 3, 2024.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between May 28 – June 10, 2024, among 505 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodologies, please contact Ana Curic at ... .

